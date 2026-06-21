WWE's Undertaker Says He Took Character So Seriously That People Worried About Him

Over the last 40 years in pro wrestling history, few figures have earned a reputation for sticking to their character like Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway. The WWE Hall of Famer was known to maintain kayfabe in public even as his contemporaries became more relaxed with their personas. Appearing on "The Hall of Fame" podcast alongside Booker T, Calaway explained the thought process behind his dedication.

"I knew I had been given a gift with that character, and I knew that I wanted to make it different," he said. "Back then, obviously, we didn't have to worry about cell phones and all of that stuff. ... I wanted it to be as realistic as possible, but the character was so over-the-top."

Rather than attempting to convince people in public that he was an actual undead wizard, Calaway instead projected the idea that he was somehow "different." The performer made a commitment to himself that he would do everything he could to live his character. Calaway's size certainly helped, but he also began dressing in all black, and he even had a special coat made that would help him embody his wrestling character on the street.

"People would see me and you could just see it on their face: 'This dude [has] something wrong with him,'" Calaway continued. "If they weren't a wrestling fan, it was still: 'Who is this guy?' ... Or people would not come up to me."

Recalling a show at Madison Square Garden not long after The Undertaker debuted in WWE, Calaway remembered having to cross through a group of rowdy fans to make his way into the arena. Instead of mobbing him for autographs, the fans were in awe, with the crowd parting to allow the wrestler to pass.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.