Tony Schiavone Excited For AEW Forbidden Door Match: Never 'Seen Anything Like That'

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with stars from CMLL and Stardom also participating, is just a little over a week away, and the card is shaping up to be an exciting one. Ahead of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, there are five matches announced for the event, including the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation tournaments, as well as an AEW World Women's Championship match. As the excitement for Forbidden Door grows, commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about the pay-per-view and what he was looking forward to most on an episode of "What Happened When."

"I'm interested to see what a six-man, or, I guess it'd be 12-man, cage [match] will look like," he said. "That's going to be crazy. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that in all my years of doing this. So, that's going to be a lot of fun."

The cage match will pit team AEW World Champion MJF against Team Mark Briscoe, with those teams to be announced on "Dynamite" on Wednesday. If Team Briscoe wins, he will get a shot at MJF's title. TBS Champion Kevin Knight, the latest addition to the Don Callis Family, is the first confirmed member of MJF's team, and he told the champion last week he'd only help if he also got a shot at the gold.

Schiavone also said he's looking forward to the men's Owen final, where Swerve Strickland will take on Will Ospreay. The women's final has not yet been set, with Hazuki to challenge Mercedes Mone, and Maya World to take on ROH Women's World Champion Athena to determine who goes to Forbidden Door.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.