Former WWE Announcer Kayla Braxton Says She Was Told Door Is Always Open For Return

Former WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton, who now goes by her real name, Kayla Becker, departed the company in June 2024 to explore opportunities outside of the wrestling world. Since then, she's focused on things like acting, but she recently sat down with TMZ's "Inside The Ring" to talk about her time with WWE. Braxton revealed that the door isn't closed to her, though she is still trying to diversify her brand.

"When I left, Triple H did say that to me. He said, 'The door is always open here,'" she said. "I hope so. I don't think I see myself going back in the same capacity, but when I left, I just hoped that I could go away, kind of create my own brand for myself. It takes time. Because, I don't want to always be, not that there's anything wrong with it, but I didn't want to always be WWE's Kayla Braxton, because I had just so much more I wanted to do."

Braxton said that it was difficult to take on other projects in WWE due to contractual obligations and time. She explained she's willing to come back in the future, maybe taking her mentor, Paul Heyman's, job, in storyline. She explained that AEW has not reached out to her, as when she left WWE, she was vocal about what she was going to do.

"I think when I left WWE I made it very clear I was not going to AEW or any other wrestling company," Braxton said. "I think I said... 'Why would I leave the biggest wrestling company in the world to go to another wrestling company?' Obviously I want to do something besides wrestling."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.