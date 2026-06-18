Cope And Cage Challenge The Dogs For AEW Forbidden Door 2026

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland challenged the Dogs, Clark Connors and David Finlay, to what would be their first AEW World Tag Team Championship defense at Forbidden Door.

The Dogs attacked Cope and Cage as they sought to celebrate their World Tag title win over FTR at Double or Nothing during "AEW Dynamite" three weeks ago, turning back the years for a Five-Second Pose that wound up interrupted. In the weeks since, the Dogs have since taken to doing the Pose themselves, and would likely have been entering to do the same during Wednesday's "Dynamite."

However, as Finlay and Connors looked to make their entrance, they were surprised with an attack from the champions. They then went to the ring instead, with Cage the first to speak as he said he was sure there was an expectation he would say something unsavory about their mothers. Though, he said, he had to acknowledge the fact he had never come across a team named after their mothers.

Cope then said that he could see why the Dogs did what they did, trying to emulate his and Cage's own exploits in the 2000s. He said they too thought they had it figured out until they came across veterans like the New Age Outlaws and the APA. And like they did before, Cage and Cope were going to make them pay their dues with a title defense at Forbidden Door.