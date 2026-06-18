Jon Moxley Accepts AEW Continental Title Match Challenge For Forbidden Door

A new championship match has been added to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but Continental Champion Jon Moxley didn't have to look outside the promotion for his opponent. ROH World Champion Bandido challenged Moxley to a match during a backstage segment during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, and the champion accepted for the upcoming pay-per-view.

A reunited Bandido and Brody King defeated the Death Riders' team of Moxley and Daniel Garcia earlier in the night, despite the best efforts of Marina Shafir. Bandido took out Garcia with a 21-Plex to get the win as King kept out Moxley with a suicide dive.

During the backstage segment, as Brodido was being interviewed, Moxley and the Death Riders interrupted. Moxley reminded Bandido of the Continental Championship rules, that King, as well as the Death Riders, would be banned from ringside. He told Bandido to "shoot his shot," and the match was made official for Forbidden Door, with Bandido voicing his excitement as the segment ended.

The match joins just two other title bouts on the card so far. AEW Women's World Champion Thekla is set to face Starlight Kid, and also announced on Wednesday, AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will defend their gold against The Dogs' Clark Connors and David Finlay.