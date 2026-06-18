Mark Briscoe Unveils AEW Forbidden Door Steel Cage Match Team

Mark Briscoe revealed who he would be conglomerating with against MJF's team with the Don Callis Family at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

As part of Briscoe's spurned challenges for MJF and the AEW World Championship, he secured a match with MJF pitting them and five other respective teammates inside a steel cage. MJF revealed his teammates, all bought and paid for mercenaries of the Don Callis Family, earlier during "AEW Dynamite."

Then, ahead of a standard six-on-six tag team match between the respective teams in the main event, Briscoe unveiled his roster.

He will be teaming with Conglomeration stablemates Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong, but looking to get their own vengeance against MJF and individual members of his team, Konosuke Takeshita and Darby Allin also joined the mix.

Takeshita was introduced as wanting to get his hands on Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada, while Allin will be looking to get back at MJF for taking the World title from him at Double or Nothing, as well as Kevin Knight for turning him on him afterward.

MJF will be a man surrounded by enemies both standing opposite him and on his own team, with Knight, Fletcher, and Andrade joining Briscoe in the growing line of men seeking his title.