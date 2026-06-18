Don Callis Announces MJF's AEW Forbidden Door Cage Match Team

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will feature a huge 12-man steel cage match, with Team AEW World Champion MJF taking on Team Mark Briscoe, with a championship match on the line for Briscoe if his team wins. MJF's team was announced to kick off "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, after a scathing promo from the champion himself, but Briscoe isn't the only man after MJF's title.

After MJF opened the night with some harsh words for challengers like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega, Don Callis announced which members of his family would be on Team MJF for Forbidden Door. The newest member of the Don Callis Family, Kevin Knight, was confirmed to be the first member of the team.

Callis then announced that Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, and Kazuchika Okada would also be in the cage match backing up the champion. When Callis looked as though he was going to announced Trent Beretta was the final member of the team, he swerved, and said Andrade El Idolo would be in the match.

Andrade was obviously surprised by the announcement, and got in MJF's face. He asked the champion if he really thought he'd join him on his team, and he had one question, "How you know?" MJF told Callis to take care of it, and the faction leader told Andrade that he is indeed a future world champion, and he'll be a great one, but for now, he needs to just do the match.