AEW Dynamite - 6/17/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

Andrade El Idolo remains one of the most interesting characters on "Dynamite," and he showed that within the first few minutes of the show tonight. Last week, it was obvious he wasn't thrilled with Don Callis accepting money from AEW World Champion MJF to have the Don Callis Family team up with him for the 12-man cage match at Forbidden Door, and Andrade made his distaste very clear tonight.

During the opening segment, where Callis announced who would be on MJF's team, it looked as though he was about to say Trent Beretta was the final member. However, he pivoted at the last moment to reveal it would be Andrade, and "El Idolo" was not pleased. He started to get in MJF's face, but Callis talked him down, though this was the first time I felt like Callis was pretty short with Andrade. He said he'd be a great world champion someday, but today isn't that day, so he just needs to do the match.

I feel like all the brushing off of Andrade is going to come back to bite Callis, and it should bite MJF, as well, but he has other opponents right now, and I'm not sure if Andrade is going to make the cut ahead of All In. The pair disagreed as to who was going to start the match in the main event tonight, and Andrade got in MJF's face once again, but that didn't last long.

They kind of worked together during a post-match beatdown, and Andrade helped the champion by picking up Briscoe for MJF to hit him with the diamond ring. Though he was helpful, the final shot of the show was excellent and poignant, with Team MJF celebrating, outside of Andrade, who was sitting on the turnbuckle rather than posing.

I thought maybe we'd get a full Andrade babyface turn at the end of this match, but it seems like AEW is saving that for the pay-per-view, which I don't mind at all. Hopefully, they do it in a big way, with Andrade maybe even switching sides to join up with Briscoe and pals to beat down MJF and turn his back on the DCF. If we don't see him with the title from MJF, at least Andrade can get away from the DCF before Wembley. As of this moment, Andrade's story is the only thing that has me interested in this big cage match, with only AEW stars involved, at Forbidden Door, and I hope something interesting is done with him there to follow through on all of this.

Written by Daisy Ruth