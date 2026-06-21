Diamond Dallas Page Shares Words From WWE HOFer Dusty Rhodes That Changed His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has narrated the encouraging words by Dusty Rhodes that led to him winning the world title.

DDP debuted as a wrestler several years after working as a manager and did not appear to be on the path to the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. During his conversation with Cody Rhodes on the "What Do You Want To Talk About?" podcast, DDP recalled being frustrated with his situation in WCW in 1994, which led him to complain to Dusty Rhodes. The late Rhodes responded with some stern yet encouraging words that helped direct DDP to a world title.

"No matter how hard I work, no matter what I do, I am just bitching, and at some point I say, 'You know, Dream [Dusty], I know I'm never gonna beat you or Ric [Flair] or Hulk [Hogan]. I know I'm never gonna be the world champion," Page recalled saying to Dusty. "He said, 'Damn it. Enough!' He never yelled at me before ever, but that time, he wanted to shut me up. He said, 'Enough. What did you just say?' [I replied] 'I'm never gonna be the world champion.' He said, 'Then what the f**k are you doing it for? He said, 'If you don't believe, as hard as you work, as much time as you put in the business, if you don't believe, how the hell is anybody else gonna believe? If you don't believe, you need to get the f**k out of business right now.' And he kept going.' I was like, 'Whoa, you are so right.'"

Page said that he wrote in a notepad that he would win a world title within five years of that moment, and serendipitously, he won the title four years later.

He added the "crazy" part of the story was that the very people he thought he could never beat — Hogan and Flair — were in the match in 1999, alongside another legend and Hall of Famer, Sting, and he defeated them all to win his first world title.