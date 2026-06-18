WWE Star CM Punk Appears In UFC Advertising Ahead Of New Show's Premiere

After CM Punk's UFC career ended in 2018, he's rarely been involved in anything related to mixed martial arts, but this upcoming Sunday, "The Best In The World" will be involved in the company's newest TV project.

On Wednesday, Punk appeared in a social media advertisement video for the documentary series "UFC Rivals" on A&E. The program will be similar in concept to "WWE Rivals," which chronicles the most prolific feuds in the company's history, and ahead of the debut episode for UFC's version of the show, Punk asked fans for their most shocking UFC rivalry moment.

"What was the most shocking moment you've seen in a UFC rivalry? Tell us below."

This Sunday, Punk will be featured in the first two episodes of "UFC Rivals," which will cover Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz and Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Serra. "WWE Rivals" released its fifth season last year, though Punk has yet to have one of his feuds highlighted on the show. The two most recent episodes of the series released last month, which featured Ric Flair vs. Randy "Macho Man" Savage and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. At this time, the other rivalries covered in "UFC Rivals" is unknown.

After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk competed in the UFC from 2016-2018, but only had two fights to his name in his short stint with the company. The former WWE Champion first lost to Mickey Gall by submission at UFC 203, and then suffered another defeat to Mike Jackson at UFC 225, but the result of his second fight was overturned after Jackson tested positive for marijuana, leading the fight to end in a No Contest.