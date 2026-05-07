A&E Announces Return Of WWE Rivals With New Episodes Featuring Ric & Charlotte Flair

A&E has revealed the premiere date for the new season of its WWE Rivals, which will kick off with a double episode featuring the Flair family.

This year's "WWE Rivals" will premiere on May 24 at 8 p.m., with the first episode focusing on the rivalry between Ric Flair and Randy Savage. Following the one-hour episode, the next installment of "WWE Rivals" will examine the rivalry between Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, and former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch, airing immediately after the Flair-Savage episode. The show will be hosted by comedian Gabriel Iglesias and will include guests like Natalya, Kevin Nash, and recently-released star Kofi Kingston.

A total of 31 episodes of "WWE Rivals" have aired across five seasons so far. Last season's "WWE Rivals" had nine episodes, which analyzed WWE rivalries like the ones between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley and The Rock, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat, and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

A&E hasn't announced the other legendary rivalries that will be featured in the remainder of Season 6. However, they have announced that "WWE Rivals" will be followed by "WWE LFG" — which has two new "legends" in Kevin Owens and Natalya — and "WWE's Greatest Moments."