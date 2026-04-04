Becky Lynch Comments On Prospect Of WWE WrestleMania Singles Match Vs. Charlotte Flair

In what may come as a surprise to many fans, "The Man" Becky Lynch and "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, one half of the Four Horsewomen of "WWE NXT," have never face one another in singles competition at WrestleMania, despite the many titles and accolades between them. They shared the ring at WrestleMania 32, the first time at 'Mania for both women, in a triple threat involving Sasha Banks.

At WrestleMania 35, the women were reportedly meant to go one-on-one, but the match ended up involving Ronda Rousey, a historic match that saw the first-ever women's main event of WrestleMania. Lynch said on an episode of "Cheap Heat" on Rosenberg Wrestling that she thinks they'll face off, just the two of them, in the future.

"I don't see why not," Lynch said. "I would say it's always on the docket. Anytime we come back to fight each other, there's always... interest and there's always intrigue. People always want to see us beat the bejesus out of each other. And isn't that a fun place to see, because I love beating the bejesus out of her."

This year at WrestleMania 42, Lynch will challenge AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, the gold that Lee won from her at Elimination Chamber. Flair will not fight for singles gold this year, but will team up with partner Alexa Bliss in a four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to take on champions Lash Legend and Nia Jax, as well as The Bella Twins and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rosenberg Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.