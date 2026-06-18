Ex-WWE Star Simone Johnson Says Her Mom (& Boss) Plays Huge Role In The Rock's Success
Along with being one of the greatest WWE stars of all-time, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has built himself an impressive career in Hollywood both as an actor and a TV producer. However, according to The Rock's daughter and former "WWE NXT" General Manger Simone Johnson, her father's success wouldn't have been possible without the help of his ex-wife and her mom, Dany Garcia.
"So my parents actually divorced when I was seven," she revealed on "The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi." "I will always say this, like so much of my dad's success is from my mom. I don't think she ever will get enough credit. And my dad is a phenomenal actor, phenomenal entertainer, phenomenal in everything he has done. But there has been so much behind-the-scenes that my mom has done in her own lane. And I think that's amazing."
Despite growing up in a divorced home and The Rock often travelling due to his acting schedule, Johnson shared that she had the privilege of still seeing her parents on a regular basis, especially since they remained friends after splitting up.
"I would see him regularly, kind of randomly but also pretty regularly ... even when my parents were married and when they were getting divorced, like I never remember seeing them fight. It was always like very amicable. Obviously, they're still great friends to this day. And I feel like I'm quite lucky because I never remember them not being good friends."
Simone Johnson reflects on her relationship with her mom
In addition to being The Rock's business partner, Garcia has built a brand of her own, with Johnson revealing that her mom now owns a management company and is working on the launch of a clothing company.
"It's called Danimas ... It's made for the athlete of life, so it's high-end athleisure that you can wear to the gym, you can wear to a podcast, you can wear to anything," she explained. "It's been really cool to see her go from strictly kind of manager role to then bodybuilder to then, now I want to go into fashion."
Now that she is no longer employed with WWE, Johnson shared that she now works for Garcia's brand and has been satisfied with her role because of how much closer she's become with her mom.
"It's good because she's not my direct boss. But also, we always talked a bunch before. She calls me every day now. We are talking so much more now and I think that's what I love the most."
Johnson continued to express admiration for her mom, explaining that she has an incredible eye for opportunity and understands what certain people need and how to maximize on it. Earlier this year, Johnson chose not to renew her WWE contract and left the company after wanting to switch career paths. Today, Johnson has often stated that she's grateful for her time with WWE and wouldn't change anything about her experience, but admitted she had been thinking about leaving the promotion for a while and is happy with her decision.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Downside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.