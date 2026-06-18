Ex-WWE Star Simone Johnson Says Her Mom (& Boss) Plays Huge Role In The Rock's Success

Along with being one of the greatest WWE stars of all-time, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has built himself an impressive career in Hollywood both as an actor and a TV producer. However, according to The Rock's daughter and former "WWE NXT" General Manger Simone Johnson, her father's success wouldn't have been possible without the help of his ex-wife and her mom, Dany Garcia.

"So my parents actually divorced when I was seven," she revealed on "The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi." "I will always say this, like so much of my dad's success is from my mom. I don't think she ever will get enough credit. And my dad is a phenomenal actor, phenomenal entertainer, phenomenal in everything he has done. But there has been so much behind-the-scenes that my mom has done in her own lane. And I think that's amazing."

Despite growing up in a divorced home and The Rock often travelling due to his acting schedule, Johnson shared that she had the privilege of still seeing her parents on a regular basis, especially since they remained friends after splitting up.

"I would see him regularly, kind of randomly but also pretty regularly ... even when my parents were married and when they were getting divorced, like I never remember seeing them fight. It was always like very amicable. Obviously, they're still great friends to this day. And I feel like I'm quite lucky because I never remember them not being good friends."