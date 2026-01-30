Ava Announces WWE Departure: 'It Has Been An Honor & A Privilege'

Simone Johnson, better known as "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava, formerly Ava Raine of The Schism, announced her departure from WWE on Friday. The daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to her Instagram to let fans know she had decided not to renew her contract.

Ava revealed that Tuesday's episode of "NXT" was her last appearance for WWE. She thanked everyone who had cheered, watched, and supported her through her WWE journey in her post.

"While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it's also a new turning point in my life," she wrote. "It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava."

Ava became the first fourth-generation wrestler to sign with WWE when she inked a deal in February 2020 and started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She made her first televised appearance on "NXT" in October 2022 and was revealed to be a member of Joe Gacy's heel stable, The Schism. She debuted under the ring name Ava Raine, which was later shortened to Ava.

After wrestling just four televised matches, with no singles victories, Ava became the on-screen assistant to Shawn Michaels, and was promoted to general manager in January 2024. She would share the screen with her father in a backstage segment during "NXT's" New Year's Evil special in January 2025. The Rock sits on TKO's board of directors, and of this writing, has not commented on his daughter's WWE departure on his own social media.