WWE HOFer Diamond Dallas Page Opens Up About Struggles With Dyslexia

Diamond Dallas Page has given more back to the pro wrestling industry than most former wrestlers, developing fitness regimes and diets to help his former peers reclaim their lives after their retirements.

However, Page silently battled with dyslexia well into his 30s, and in a recent interview on "What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes," he recalled his efforts to help himself.

"Reading at the third-grade level at the age of thirty," Page said while laughing. "I'll just give a little cliff note there: I just end up going to LA at one point, as you know, a surfing accident, both of us wiped out into each other. We become super friends out of it, and 'You're dyslexic too? You've got to see Rose.'"

Page recalled meeting the woman his new surfer friend recommended, and being shocked to know she was 85 years old at the time.

"I took home more homework than anyone ever, because whatever she was doing with all these things were making me be able to focus," he recalled. "So I started to get better and better, and now probably at a sixth-grade level."

One of the most recent success stories out of Page's "DDP Yoga" program is WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger, who he helped regain much of his mobility after years of being wheelchair bound. In an interview, Page said being there for Luger had been an immense privilege for him. Page further stated that the two of them are as close as brothers, and while Luger is constantly getting better, he gives all the thanks to God for the journey there.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.