DDP Details The 'Blessing' Of Helping WWE HOFer Lex Luger

Lex Luger was notably inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year by Diamond Dallas Page, iconically standing up at the podium because of DDP Yoga, after years of being trapped in his wheelchair.

"He's one of the nicest human beings on the planet," DDP said about Luger, before expressing that inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame meant a lot to him, but DDP felt he was the wrong choice.

"It should've been Sting," DDP exclaimed. "It should've been Sting, because that's the real brotherhood."

Unfortunately, Luger suffered a fall the week of WrestleMania, which, considering his condition, was very concerning, especially after the veteran had practiced walking the previous day.

"In Atlanta, the Uber, the guy around with the chair but didn't hold onto it, so when Lex went to sit on it, it slid, boom," he recalled. "He hit that concrete, and he felt so bad! He's like: 'D, I feel so bad, I can't walk, and you know I want to do this for you!' Like, f**k me! 'This is about you!'"

DDP then revealed that they caught the moment on film as they were filming a documentary in the style of "The Resurrection of Jake The Snake," but that they're still far off from where they want Luger to be to conclude the documentary. "His physical and mental action will tell us when that happens, and we're not there yet," he explained. "He did get up that last, you know, two steps, and he did stand up there [at the Hof], and that was...Really special."

