Backstage Update On Matt Sydal's AEW Status

AEW fans haven't seen Matt Sydal in the ring for the company since he took a loss to Konosuke Takeshita in less than two minutes on a May 2024 edition of "AEW Dynamite." According to a new report, however, the "sickos" could be seeing the former Evan Bourne sooner rather than later.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported in a Q&A on Friday that the outlet has been told there has been talk recently of Sydal returning to AEW in the near future, though a more specific timeline for his return to an AEW ring was not given. Sydal wrestled two matches in 2025, one against Tony Twist at CCW Havoc and Haze 19, and another at Hope for the Holidays in a win against IKKI.

A month after his match against Takeshita in 2024, Sydal revealed he underwent successful foot surgery after suffering through 12 years of pain. According to PWI, the surgery was needed after a previous motorcycle accident. In a social media post following the surgery, Sydal explained that the surgeon had to break, then re-fuse, three of his bones, then use hardware to set his toes into the joints.

Sydal joined Tony Khan's company at AEW All Out 2020 as a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royal, but was eliminated from the match by Eddie Kingston. He officially became "All Elite" that November after working for the company without a contract.

Following Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor in 2022, Sydal returned to the brand, where he previously worked from 2004 to 2007, and 2014 to 2017, following his departure from WWE. His most recent ROH match was a tag team bout in March 2024.