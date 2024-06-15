AEW Star Matt Sydal Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery 'After 12 Years Of Suffering'

Matt Sydal has been featured prominently on AEW programming in 2024, wrestling the likes of Swerve Strickland, Chris Jericho, and Konosuke Takeshita, and has reminded the world why he is seen as one of the pioneers of high-flying in the 21st century. However, the momentum Sydal created for himself will be put on hold for the time being, as he has recently gone under the knife. Sydal took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he has had surgery on his right foot to fix a problem he has had for the past 12 years. He wrote "After 12 years of suffering, I'm getting my right foot fixed today. The surgeon has to break and re-fuse three bones, and use hardware to set my toes into the joints. Thank you to @AEW and our Medical Staff for the care. Thanks to the fans who've stuck with me the whole time. Love you all! The best is yet to come."

To prove that the surgery was a success, Sydal followed up with a second post that pictured his foot in a hospital boot and a caption of "I got two legs now, so y'all better watch out ... kicks are coming back harder than ever. Thank you for the support. Thank you @AEW." There is currently no timeframe on when Sydal will return to action.

AEW have put a lot of trust in Sydal so far this year, with the most high-profile example being his work with the CMLL luchadores that invaded the company early on. When AEW announced that the Blackpool Combat Club would be traveling to Arena Mexico to return the favor, Sydal was selected as the replacement for Wheeler Yuta when the ROH Pure Champion was pulled from the match due to injury.