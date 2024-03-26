AEW Star Pulled From CMLL Match At Arena Mexico Due To Injury, Replacement Announced

The partnership between AEW and veteran Mexican promotion CMLL has been one of the biggest talking points for both companies since the turn of the new year. Beginning in October 2023, AEW and CMLL agreed to enter into a working relationship that has seen some of Mexico's most popular luchadores amaze audiences all over the United States. Likewise, on March 29, stars from AEW will get the chance to impress the fans south of the border as they travel to Arena Mexico for CMLL's Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event — but one wrestler will unfortunately not be making the trip.

In a statement released by CMLL, AEW announced that Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club has not been cleared to compete or travel, and will miss the event. Yuta has been out of action since January due to injury and both companies hoped he would be back in time for the March 29 event, but those hopes were ultimately in vain. Rather than make the Blackpool Combat Club's planned eight-man tag team match a six-man, however, a replacement has been found in the form of AEW star Matt Sydal.

MATT SYDAL EN HOMENAJE A DOS LEYENDAS 2024

Por dictamen médico, el integrante del Blackpool Combat Club -Wheeler YUTA- no podrá participar en la magna función del viernes 29 de marzo en la Arena México. Su lugar será tomado por el espectacular Matt Sydal. pic.twitter.com/M3DeuLuSZu — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 25, 2024

Sydal has faced a number of CMLL stars in AEW this year, meaning he shares common ground with his upcoming partners Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. They will take on the all-star team of Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, and Blue Panther, while fellow AEW star Willow Nightingale will also make her CMLL debut in a six-woman tag team match earlier in the night, as she teams up with former Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard and La Catalina to face the team of Lluvia, Zexuis, and current NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.