Jon Moxley Issues Warning To CMLL After Attack On AEW Dynamite

Things seemed to be going Jon Moxley's way last night on "AEW Dynamite," after he defeated Jeff Hardy in the opening match. But things soon took a turn after Moxley was jumped by CMLL luchadors Mistico, Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr., who left the former AEW World Champion laying before members of the AEW locker room could make the save. The attack has set up two matches over the next week, which Hechicero set to face Moxley's BCC teammate Bryan Danielson on Saturday on "AEW Collision," while Danielson, Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli will battle Hechicero, Dorada, and Volador in trios action next Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

It appears Moxley may not be satisfied with just those two matches, however. In an exclusive video posted on X earlier Thursday morning, Moxley spoke about being attacked by the CMLL luchadors, admitting he respected CMLL and its talent, who he called "the best luchadors in the world." Despite that, Moxley stated that their attack on him "must be paid for," and proceeded to issue a warning to Mistico, Hechicero, Dorada, Volador, and CMLL as a whole.

"Tonight, you showed up in our backyard," Moxley said. "You better hope and pray that we never show up in yours."

EXCLUSIVE! After his beatdown by the Stars of @CMLL_OFICIAL, @JonMoxley sends a warning before the HUGE Trios match between the BCC and CMLL next week on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ha6w9fPHfa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2024

Moxley's threat could be carried out this Friday, when CMLL holds their weekly show, "Super Viernes," in Arena Mexico. Though Hechicero will not be on the show, Volador, Mistico, and Dorada will all be wrestling, with Volador taking part in trios action in the semi-main event, while the main event will see Mistico team with Brillante Jr., the nephew of WWE star Andrade, to take on Dorada and Neon in the finals of the Gran Alternativa tag team tournament.