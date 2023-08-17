CMLL Announces First Four Names For FantasticaMania UK

As CMLL gears up for the International Gran Prix tomorrow, there's plenty more on the horizon for the promotion to look forward to as well. That includes the upcoming FantasticaMania U.K. event in September, in conjunction with new promotional partner RevolutionPro Wrestling. And after a few weeks of waiting, fans now know four CMLL luchadors who will be crossing the pond.

As confirmed last night on CMLL's "Informa," Atlantis Jr., Magia Blanca (cousin of AEW star Bandido), Hechicero, and Okumura will all be taking part in FantasticaMania U.K. No matches were announced regarding either, but more names are expected to be announced in the weeks to come, including RevPro talent that will be appearing.

Unsurprisingly, this will be the first time wrestling in the U.K. for all four. The most notable of the four being Atlantis Jr. — son of lucha libre legend Atlantis – who defeated Stuka Jr. in a Mask Vs. Mask match in the main event of CMLL's 89th Anniversary Show last year, and Hechicero — a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion and renowned technical wrestler – who once wrestled Zack Sabre Jr. in Pro Wrestling Guerilla.

FantasticaMania U.K. will take place on September 23 at Manchester's Love Factory and will coincide with the Taco Town Festival. It all goes down one week after CMLL's 90th Anniversary Show. RevPro has its own big 11th Anniversary Show set for the Copper Box in London on August 26, a day before AEW All In.