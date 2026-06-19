John Cena Explains What He Misses The Most About In-Ring WWE Career

John Cena has been retired for over 180 days, after his final clash against GUNTHER at "Saturday Night's Main Event" on December 13th, 2025. Since then, the veteran has returned to announce the "John Cena Classic," which is a work-in-progress tournament, but otherwise, Cena seems to be content with his retirement. However, on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Cena admitted that there are certain aspects of wrestling that he does miss.

"What I miss is the audience, the energy that I feel when you come through the curtain," he confessed. "I had to walk away because I can't get body slammed anymore. It was time."

Cena then jokingly added that Tuesday mornings are much better for him now, since he no longer has to compete in the ring on Mondays for "RAW."

Wrestler retirement is often the butt of jokes because of just how many veterans mysteriously returned to action after seemingly hanging up their boots. Recently, Cena joked that he would come back for a large sum of money and with news that Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire, 'The Champ' used this fact to make a claim. During an appearance at "SpaceCon," he jokingly stated that the only person who could convince him to come back would be Musk, and only for a huge chunk of his fortune. However, Cena wants to ultimately honor fans, especially those who bought 'Last Time Is Now' t-shirts, and keep his word, emphasizing how important it is to stay retired.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.