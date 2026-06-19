WWE's John Cena Clarifies Statement About Coming Out Of Retirement

When John Cena decided to officially hang up his boots this past December, he was adamant about never stepping back inside the squared circle after his final match against GUNTHER, specifically due to health reasons and not being able to perform at a high level consistently as he nears 50 years of age. However, Cena recently caught the attention of some fans by stating that he could be convinced to come out of retirement for the right amount of money. Cena then followed up those comments at SpaceCon San Antonio, making it clear that it was still very unlikely.

"I think the only person that can convince me to come back given the recent events would be Mr. Elon Musk and he'd have to give up a whole lot of his fortune to do so. So, until he does that, I think I'm going to stay retired ... The reason or one of the reasons I want to stay retired is far beyond my personal health. I see a lot of Last Time Is Now shirts, Last Time is Now Championships ... they bought those t-shirts with the understanding that would be the last time," he explained. "I told everybody that this last year would be my last year, and I meant it ... currency is my word. So that's a lot of the reason I want to stay retired too because I gave everybody in here my word."

Last year, Cena made similar comments while in the midst of his heel turn, explaining that it would be disrespectful to the fans if he were to return after selling farewell tour merchandise, and taking advantage of those who thought they had seen him wrestle for the last time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Countdown City Geeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.