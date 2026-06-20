Damian Priest & R-Truth Retain WWE Tag Titles Thanks To Distraction

R-Truth and Damian Priest successfully defended the WWE Tag Titles against The MFTs on "SmackDown".

Talla and Priest started us off by comparing height. Priest stood up on the top turnbuckle and crotch chopped him before jumping down and landing multiple punches. AAA World Tag Team Champions War Raiders are shown watching the action backstage. Tama tagged in and while Talla proceeded to stomp Priest down.

Truth tagged and battled with Tama. Talla sent Truth over the ropes. Tama sent Priest off the apron & Truth took Tama down. Priest tagged in and cleaned house. He splashed Tama repeatedly on the corner before landing a flatliner. Talla attempted a choke slam, but Priest fought him off and sent him out of the ring. Tama connected with a snap backbreaker. Solo Sikoa appears ringside after he was asked not to be out there. He argues with Talla and shoves Talla out of the way of Priest, who leapt from the steps. Truth used the distraction to roll up Tama up for the win.

After the match, Solo looked apologetic. He stood on the apron & offered his hand, but Tama and Talla left.