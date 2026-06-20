Ricky Saints Earns WWE United States Title Shot With Exposed Turnbuckle

Ricky Saints is the new number one contender to Trick Williams' United States Championship after a victory over Carmelo Hayes on "WWE SmackDown." Saints scored the victory over Hayes in a wildly back-and-forth match, but in the end, Saints got the win off the exposed turnbuckle.

Saints took his time to start off the match and tried to catch Hayes with a boot, but Hayes was ready for him and was the man to come out of the gate hot. Saints stunned Hayes with a bulldog to attempt to take control of the match, but Hayes sent his opponent face-first into the ring apron before beating him down in the corner.

"The Absolute" rallied and sent Hayes' head bouncing off the second rope, then hit a stalling suplex, but Hayes kicked out. Saints connected with the Absolute Old School after Hayes countered it earlier in the match. The pair countered one another's moves until Hayes hit a big springboard, but Saints was somehow able to kick out of that, as well as the Dirty Diana that followed shortly after.

Saints countered a move of Hayes' from the top, and Hayes countered the Revolution DDT, and the turnbuckle pad came off during the attempted move. Saints countered the First 48, and got Hayes up on the ropes, and dropped him onto the exposed turnbuckle steel. While still obviously hurting from the move, Hayes countered the Roshambo into the First 48, but Saints sent him back-first into the turnbuckle steel to get the win.