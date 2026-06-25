WWE's Charlotte Flair Is Proud Of Retiring Title

Across her WWE career, Charlotte Flair has collected 14 world championships, getting her close to her father Ric Flair's erstwhile record of 16 world championships, which was broken by John Cena in 2025. However, of Charlotte's reigns, her run as the final Divas Champion is often looked back on with mixed reception, because of how the title represents the previous era of women in pro wrestling.

"Maybe I should just, like, show up at TV with it one day. Like, 'Hey guys, I'm here. What's up,'" Charlotte joked about the Divas Championship during an interview with "Ring The Belle." "When I retired it, I took a lot of pride because you had to look at the women before me. And had I not, you know, retired the Divas Championship and ended Nikki Bella's longest Divas Championship reign, it was like, where would I be today?" She further stated that she never understood the controversy of the title, especially because of the butterfly design, and proclaimed that she feels like a badass while wearing butterflies all the time.

"For me, it was the one title that I felt like owned me and that I didn't own, but I was also — as an athlete — so proud to hold that title, to like hold the Divas Championship and feel like a Diva," she expressed. "When, like, at my core as an athlete, like realizing that you could be both at the same time."

Additionally, Charlotte also had an interesting story about the Divas Championship and an encounter with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland.

"I met him in — it was either in Italy or Germany — he was at one of the shows, and I got a picture with him when I was the Divas Champion," she recalled.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ring The Belle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.