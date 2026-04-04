WWE Star Charlotte Flair Identifies The Championship She Felt She Had To 'Grow Into'

Across her WWE career, Charlotte Flair has captured the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship a combined 13 times, been the final WWE Divas Champion, won the NXT Women's Championship on two occasions, as well as had two reigns with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Despite her huge WWE championship pedigree, according to Flair during an appearance on the "Complex" podcast, the Divas title in particular was difficult for her to settle into.

"That's the one title I felt like I had to grow into; that owned me, versus when I was the inaugural RAW Women's Champion. I felt like I owned that moment, where I had to grow into that title, so I'm really proud of the Divas title," she proclaimed.

With a combined 14 world title reigns, Flair is now just two championships away from tying with her father, Ric Flair, as well as matching the total world title count of several other WWE legends. From there, she would need one more reign to tie John Cena, and another to surpass 'The Champ's' all-time record. Based on the comments Flair made back in 2023, surpassing her father remains a personal milestone for her. Ultimately, breaking Cena's record may still be far off, there's a legitimate chance she could eclipse 'The Nature Boy's' record before retiring.

At the time of writing, Flair isn't heading into WrestleMania 42 with any concrete storylines, and both WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill are both embroiled in storylines, so Flair's 15th win might not be anywhere close.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.