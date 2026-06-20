Liv Morgan Heading To WWE QOTR Finals

On "SmackDown", Liv Morgan defeated an injured Charlotte Flair to advance to the Queen of the Ring finals.

Prior to the match, Flair was attacked by Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin, who focused on her surgically repaired knee. Nick Aldis and Alexa Bliss tried to convince her to forfeit, but she refused. Morgan chopped her knee before the match started. Once the bell rang, Flair connected with a clothesline. Morgan focused on attacking Flair's knee in various ways.

Flair rolled her up and went for a Figure Four, but Morgan kicked her away. Flair continued tending to her knee, but landed a backbreaker and sent Morgan into the turnbuckle. Morgan hit her knee from behind and put her in the Tree of Woe to stomp her knee repeatedly. She climbed up top and battered the knee with her hands. Flair sent her to the mat and landed a big boot. She followed with Natural Selection from the top rope.

Flair locked in the Figure Four, but couldn't bridge into the Figure Eight at first. She finally locked it in, but Morgan reversed it. Flair was able to get to the ropes. Morgan chopped her knee and cinched in a single leg Boston Crab. Flair almost made it to the rope when Morgan pulled her back and locked it in deeper. Flair got a rope break and rolled to the floor. The medical team, Bliss, and Aldis checked on her again. Morgan pulled her up and Flair pulled her neck over the rope. Morgan landed Ob-LIV-ion before putting her into a deep single leg crab until she tapped.

Morgan will face IYO SKY in the tournament final at Night of Champions.