Teddy Long Says Terry Funk, Other WWE HOFers Warned Him Against White Supremacists

In the workforce, it's always good to find others who will have your back and teach you the ropes. For WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, several wrestlers "hollered" at him, and helped him find his footing in this sports entertainment machine. Of course, some of the wrestlers Long named didn't just help him on how to convey himself as a star in the ring, but also, who to stay away from, especially those whose principles did not align with his. Long listed which WWE Hall of Famers kept him safe.

"Terry Funk, God rest his soul, he was another man that came and helped me out a whole lot. And he warned me about...other white guys that were there that were like white supremacists," the former on-screen general manager said on "The Wednesday Hang" with David Otunga. "He was letting me know to stay away from there and what to do...He didn't have to tell me that...Harley Race, he was another man that helped me a lot...Wahoo McDaniel's another guy, God rest his soul, he was another guy that helped me out a whole lot. Steamboat, Ricky 'The Dragon,' he was another guy that gave me a lot of knowledge...[Gerald] "Jerry" Brisco."

Starting his pro wrestling career in 1985 as a ring crew member, Long ascended from that towards a referee, manager, and ultimately to his most famous role as a smooth-talking general manager. He remains an integral part of the business as a commissioner for Main Event Wrestling and Independent Wrestling Network in Alabama today. Though he's under a Legends deal with WWE, he's unsure if he'll be asked to come back to WWE programming anytime soon. However, if the Stamford-based promotion does need him for something, he says he'll be there.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "David Otunga" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.