Teddy Long Confirms He's On WWE Legends Deal, Doesn't Think He'll Return To TV

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has disclosed details of his current contract with WWE and whether he believes he could return to television.

Long, who has made sporadic appearances in WWE in recent years, spoke on "Inside The Ring" about his current deal with WWE, revealing that he is under a Legends contract with the TKO-owned promotion.

"I still have a deal with them. You know, I have the Legends deal. So, I still watch their product. You know, I'll go to TV if they call me and they want me to do something, but I don't think that'll be happening," he said.

Like many fans and critics, Long isn't too pleased with the programming WWE has been putting out lately. He hopes things turn around soon, arguing that consistency is something WWE has been lacking.

"But anyway, like I said, I'm still part of that company and as I'm just hoping and praying that, you know, it gets a little better than what it is," he said. "I got to tell you, I don't watch a lot of it now, but I do watch it, you know, and sometimes I see things that kind of turn me off, you know. I'm like, 'Well, that's good.' And then I look up and they're done with it. So, you didn't accomplish anything, you know. So, it's just not like the Attitude Era, you know, and that's a part of what I came up in."

Long last appeared in WWE in 2024, making a couple of appearances on WWE programming — first during the WWE Draft and later as part of the season premiere of "SmackDown."