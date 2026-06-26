Layla Didn't Have A Plan After Asking For WWE Departure

Most have a plan on when they'll retire. In former WWE star Layla's case, she did not. Rather, the feeling to leave the pro wrestling scene came to her abruptly one day in 2015. In her interview with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, she revealed what led towards her decision to leave her newly signed contract behind and embrace a more quieter life out of the spotlight.

"If you look back, for me, I started in 2006. So, I was there in 2015. I've been in nine years and I've been traveling. I was never part-time talent. I was always full-time, and we worked a lot at that time, in the past. I just was like, I'm 38. What am I going to do?" the former WWE Women's and Divas Champion said. "My looks. You get to the point, your looks are not the same and I'm getting tired. I'm worn out from just traveling all the time and stuff like that...I kind of done everything. And they were coming in with the new girls, younger, fresh. So, I was just like, it's time to go. And then that's what I did."

Additionally, she revealed WWE had been her identity for too long and that she had forgotten who Layla El really was. In July of 2015 in Oklahoma, Layla immediately left the arena after asking for her release. Enjoying a very private retirement life for nearly 11 years, she is convinced that her in-ring days are officially over. However, she wouldn't mind coming back for a one-off appearance, especially if it pertains to a reunion with former LayCool tag team partner and WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.