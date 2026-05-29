Former WWE Star Layla Names Only Condition Under Which She'd Return, Dream Opponents

Hypotheticals have become actuals these past few years. With female stars like Paige returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 42, The Bella Twins, as well as AJ Lee last year, nostalgia seems to be the one key component most are looking for today. It's been 11 years since former WWE star Layla (Layla El) has competed in a wrestling ring. Although she acknowledges how much time and effort she'd have to put in to return to in-ring shape, there's one factor that might possibly inspire her to get back in the squared circle and come out of retirement faster than anything else.

"The only thing I think that I would ever consider or think about doing, is if I would do a LayCool reunion," the former Diva's and Women's Champion said in her interview with "Sportshadow Wrestling." "That's it. If it's Michelle [McCool] and I, then I'll do it. That would be amazing."

Carrying on with that "what if" energy, Layla mentioned some dream opponents she would love to lock up with both in tag team competition with her Hall of Fame partner and by herself.

"At first...I was solely like Chelsea Green because I thought...that she was hilarious and she's such a diva. I think that would be great...But now I'm thinking that like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss," she replied. "I think that would be...a cool match, you know. Or even if they bring back the IIconics too."

Although the IIconics (now wrestling as The IInspiration – Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) are over and working for WWE's top rival in AEW/ROH, as one tends to say in this business, "never say never," when it comes to who might just return to the Stamford-based promotion. Layla's last televised match was on "WWE Main Event," where she and former star Emma (Tenille Dashwood ) took a loss to Tamina and Naomi on June 9, 2015.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportshadow Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.