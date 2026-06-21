Update On Lack Of NJPW Talent On AEW Forbidden Door

This time next week, AEW will host its annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will showcase talents from there, CMLL, and NJPW. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion is holding things "close to the vest," which has talents from all over pondering if they'll be on this year's card or not.

According to Fightful Select and the talents that they spoke with from those different promotions listed above, they shared similar statements, in that they have not been informed on the plans for the show at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, next Sunday. As of this report, multiple talents are still unsure where they'll fall on the card. While that may be overwhelming for most, some of the talents stated that this is not "out of the ordinary." They expect they'll find out about their matches this week ahead of the event.

Speaking of NJPW and AEW, one of its shared talents, Gabe Kidd, was supposed to play a big role at this year's show. Per Fightful, big title plans were on the horizon for the "Mad Man." Unfortunately, the former IWGP Global Heavyweight and Strong Openweight Champion suffered a shoulder injury at Dynasty this past April. Because of that injury, the original plans they had for him have been scrapped. As of this writing, Kidd's participation at this year's Forbidden Door remains unknown. Last week, the AEW star returned to Japan, and declared himself a participant in this year's G1 Climax 36, that will kick off on Saturday, July 11, in Chicago, and run through until Sunday, August 16.

Though they are not on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card just yet, the IWGP Tag Team Champions HENARE and Great-O-Khan have issued an open title challenge for next Sunday. If a team were to accept the challenge, it'll be the second NJPW title defense showcased on the show – next to Shota Umino putting his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on the line against PAC.

As far as new matches scheduled for this week's go-home shows, "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay will go one-on-one with "The Headbanga" El Phantasmo on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday. Next Sunday, Ospreay will face Swerve Strickland in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The winner will go on to face the AEW World Champion at All In: London in August.