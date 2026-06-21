Bully Ray: 'The Death Riders Have Not Helped AEW In Any Way, Shape Or Form'

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders were originally positioned as AEW's next biggest stable, and while they undoubtedly dominated the promotion for some time, many fans have criticized their booking. However, Bully Ray has been especially unimpressed with The Death Riders, and in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," he blasted the stable's importance.

"The Death Riders have not helped AEW in any way, shape, or form," Bully proclaimed. "The Death Riders are Jon Moxley playing out his pro wrestling fantasies because he's got Tony [Khan's] ear. Because he wants to be Terry Funk? I would kick the s**t out of Jon Moxley."

The veteran then quickly added that he'd likely not be able to beat Claudio Castagnoli.

"But Moxley? I'd beat the living s**t out of him," Bully said. "Fraud."

Will Ospreay is currently in a feud with MJF. However, despite the two men being at the center of the angle, Moxley and The Death Riders have been involved over the past few weeks, due to their recent history with Ospreay and the star's slow alignment with them. Per Bully, this could be an opportune moment to book The Death Riders better.

"Hopefully, they book to put asses in seats while incorporating The Death Riders into this main event match, and not just for what they want to see," he noted.

"Too many times, I've seen wrestlers booked for what they want to see and what they think social media will pop for. The only thing you want to book for is for people to put their hand into their pocket and pay money to sit in a seat," Bully further explained. "That's the goal, that's the business of The Business."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.