AEW's Will Ospreay Discusses Friction Between United Empire And Death Riders

Earlier this month, Will Ospreay returned to NJPW where he won the NEVER Six-Man titles with his United Empire stablemates, Great-O-Khan and HENARE. In the main event, Callum Newman retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. After the match, he ordered Ospreay to attack Shingo Takagi. When Ospreay refused, Newman called him a Death Rider, prompting Ospreay to hit Takagi with a Hidden Blade. Things were tense between the pair in the post-match backstage segment. Last night at AEW Double or Nothing, Ospreay advanced in the Owen Hart Cup tournament by defeating Samoa Joe.

When asked about the situation with United Empire during the Double or Nothing media scrum, Ospreay admitted tempers are flaring. "I can imagine them watching AEW and the guys that I called to say, 'hey, look I'm going to go take it to these guys' and now all of a sudden I'm training with them? I'm sure that ruffled feathers and confused them." He explained that he's having to care for his body differently and that his neck feels better. Newman is like his little brother and has done a good job filling his shoes as leader of the United Empire. "He's just playing a little bit of a dangerous game." He thinks he and Newman need to have a conversation, but the United Empire is "rolling good".

In the next round of the Owen Cup, Ospreay will face the winner of "Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis. Ospreay was asked about his match with Davis from a few weeks ago. He said that was the first time a doctor and a referee has ever had to stop one of his matches. He never wants that to happen again and admits "Davis is a scary one to wrestle because he has so many variations of piledrivers and I just need to do everything in my power to avoid those situations."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW media scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.