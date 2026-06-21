The Boogeyman Recalls Cut WWE Segment With Donald Trump

President Donald Trump was part of a major angle at WrestleMania 23. His many years of involvement with the promotion led to his 2013 WWE Hall of Fame induction. During one of Trump's numerous appearances, he was supposed to share the screen with The Boogeyman.

"In that segment when I come up from behind him in the couch, and he had – also, Miss America there as well, and she ran off – but then Donald, Mr. Trump, President Trump – as he is – he didn't want to be frightened, so he's talking about how this place is a circus," Boogeyman recalled during an interview with "Going Ringside." "He didn't want to sell my character...he didn't want to sell my character, so he said 'Go make me a sandwich,' and you see me walk off screen, but then I came back and I grab him by the collar and I said, 'How about a worm sandwich?' They cut it."

The Boogeyman further claimed that the reason why WWE ended up cutting the segment wasn't that WWE didn't want to air it, but because Donald Trump didn't like how he came off.

"In all actuality, I got somewhat in trouble for that, or heat for it, because I allowed him to not show [fear], which almost kills the character," he added. Despite this, Boogeyman claims he's fortunate for being able to meet the US President before he ever was President. "Donald Trump knows The Boogeyman."

The veteran further explained that he winged the grab after realizing that his character would never allow anyone to talk to him that way, and that, in the moment, Trump was startled because he didn't expect anything to happen.

"I grabbed him because I was insulted by him to go tell me to go make him a sandwich," the former WWE star explained. "I'm The Boogeyman? You know, I got all these people being afraid of me, and he's telling me to go make him a freaking sandwich?"

Boogeyman still keeps up with the product, even jokingly claiming paternity of Bray Wyatt, during the late star's time in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Ringside" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.