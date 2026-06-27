AEW's Thunder Rosa Compares Working In The United States & Mexico

AEW's Thunder Rosa has discussed the differences between wrestling in Mexico and the United States.

Rosa, who has extensive experience wrestling in both countries, recently spoke to "Houston Life" and detailed how the two styles and crowd reactions differ.

"I've been like dreaming of Lucha Libre right now, 'cause it's like speaking two different languages. Working in the United States is one thing, working in Mexico is a different thing. The fans are different, the likes are different," she explained. "Well, first of all, it's much more faster. It's two out of three falls. Here it is one one fall, usually. We work for the television, for the TV. It's different. The storyline is different, the psychology is different, and we do a lot of high-flying moves in AEW."

The AEW star joked that she often has to reason with herself whenever she travels to Mexico, reassuring herself that she knows the language and the moves needed to engage with the audience. She said that when she returns to the States, she has to adapt from the lucha style to a more traditional pro wrestling style. Thunder Rosa then compared the reactions of the two audiences and explained how they differ.

"Here in the United States, I feel like people know me already, so they start chanting my name a lot easier. When I'm in Mexico, it's a lot harder for them to chant because I don't think they're used to the chanting. They love it when I come out and start dancing because all of them dance with me," she said. "So, I don't know, it's like both countries are amazing if you know how to get into their feelings and their hearts because they will respond no matter what."

Rosa has been heavily featured in CMLL lately while continuing to wrestle sporadically in AEW, allowing her to combine her love for lucha libre and traditional pro wrestling.