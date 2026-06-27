Lexis King Says NXT Match With Ricky Saints Was A Turning Point In His WWE Career

Over the past months, Lexis King has started to earn more opportunities on "WWE NXT," as he's currently the leader of one of the brand's newest factions, BirthRight, along with being the WWE Speed Champion. However, the success that King built for himself today has been a work in progress over the last year, with a specific match being a turning point for the former AEW star.

On the April 29, 2025 edition of "NXT," King stood toe-to-toe with Ricky Saints in a clash over the North American Title, but after being disappointed by his performance in the match, the 32-year-old shared on "Busted Open After Dark" that he began a weight loss journey in order to improve in the ring.

"I had a match with Ricky Saints and I was really looking forward to it, he's a guy I really respect and I remember during that time, that match was coming up, I weighed 237 pounds ... I went out there and I didn't put on my best performance and it got to me in a good way, it got under my skin and I thought there's got to be something wrong here. There's something with my shape or my cardio because we train every day, we train harder than anybody in any company ever," he explained. "I knew I was working hard enough but something needed to change. So, I started taking into consideration some lifestyle decisions and to this day I've lost 40 pounds."