Ricky Saints Bests Former AEW Comrade To Retain WWE NXT NA Title

Lexis King may be without his "NXT" Heritage Cup, but on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," he sought to refill that empty, cup-shaped space with Ricky Saints' "NXT" North American Championship. Both men took to the ring to open the night's in-ring festivities, but only Saints managed to walk out of the ring, with the "NXT" North American Championship still around his waist.

Saints dominated the start of the match with a combination of strikes and grappling offense, to which King only briefly responded with a kick to the jaw. King attempted to snatch the contest from the champion, only to be met with a combination of strikes and a Suplex from Starks.

King managed to score some hard-hitting offense in the match's second act, but Saints refused to stay down for the three-count. After two near-falls, Saints managed to find his way back into the contest, and the playing field evened out between the two Superstars. Things unraveled for the challenger as Saints reversed The Coronation into a Tornado DDT. A clean Roshambo put King down for the three-count and allowed Saints to retain his title.

It has been 29 days since Saints dethroned Shawn Spears for the "NXT" North American title. So far, Saints has managed to defend his title against the egotistical Ethan Page and the entitled King, and shows no signs of stopping his "NXT" takeover. As of writing, Saints' next challenger has not been announced.