Lexis King Loses WWE NXT Heritage Cup To Mystery Opponent

Lexis King seemingly has his sights on Ricky Saints' "NXT" North American Championship, but before he can contend for that title, he must first defend his "NXT" Heritage Cup, per Penn Jillette and Teller's return conditions. King was slated to go against a mystery challenger on Tuesday's post-Stand and Deliver episode of "WWE NXT" to fulfill his obligations, but by the time the night ended, Meta-Four's Noam Dar was back on "NXT" programming, Heritage Cup in his possession.

If King was surprised by Dar's surprise return to "NXT," he didn't show it as the two men began with a classic lock-up. Dar managed to get in some early offense as he wore down the cupholder with an Ankle Lock, followed by some well-placed kicks. Dar attempted to continue his wear-down tactics, but King escaped and connected some firm strikes onto the challenger. King's attempt at a top-rope move marked the end for the cupholder, as his Swanton Bomb failed to connect. After dodging the aerial attempt, Dar took advantage of the disoriented King before knocking him out with a spinning back elbow for a clean, pinfall victory.

Tonight's match marked the end of King's 120-day reign with the "NXT" Heritage Cup. King first came to hold the cup after officially defeating Charlie Dempsey in a controversial disqualification finish on the December 24, 2024 episode of "WWE NXT." Since then, he has defended the cup against JDC and Je'Von Evans.

Dar's wildly successful "NXT" return comes after a nearly year-long, injury-related absence from "NXT." Dar's last televised match before Tuesday's festivities was on the April 16, 2024 episode of "NXT," where he defeated Dijak. Dar's victory over Knight marks the beginning of his fourth run with the Heritage Cup, having first held the honor back in "NXT UK" from 2021 to 2022.