Penn & Teller Return WWE NXT Heritage Cup To Lexis King With Major Caveat

Traditionally, what happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas. In Lexis King's case, however, he demanded the opposite.

At "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver from Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, the comedy magic duo of Penn Jillette and Teller made King's WWE NXT Heritage Cup disappear inside a shark cage, with Teller specifically taking its place. Three days later, King has now requested it back.

Ahead of tonight's episode of "NXT," King approached Penn and Teller about bringing back his prized gold (video via X). The duo agreed to do so, under some conditions. Firstly, King had to apologize for his previous claim that magic wasn't real. Secondly, Penn and Teller called for King to put his Heritage Cup on the line on "NXT," which emanates from the BleauLive Theater. King eventually agreed to both terms, albeit reluctantly, prompting Teller to enter the cage and Penn to make the Heritage Cup reappear alongside him with some very real magic.

Who will King defend his NXT Heritage Cup against? According to Penn, that will be a surprise.

Along with King's, two more title matches will take place on tonight's "NXT." Stephanie Vaquer will defend the NXT Women's Championship against "Prodigy" Roxanne Perez following confrontations on "NXT" and last night's episode of "WWE Raw." Elsewhere, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Dolin and Paxley earned this opportunity by outlasting three other teams in a number one contenders bout at Stand & Deliver. Morgan and Rodriguez regained the respective titles on "Raw" by defeating Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.