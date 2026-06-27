Layla Was Grateful For Fit Finlay In WWE

Although she would eventually be mentored by Finlay, Layla shared that WWE initially didn't think it was necessary for her to train, and though she still decided to explore options in order to get better in the ring, she decided to avoid seeking outside assistance due to a trainer from an independent wrestling promotion.

"No, we weren't allowed to get trained ... I wanted to go to, it was OVW at the time and I think it was at Deep South Atlanta and I think Johnny [Ace] was like, 'Well, we don't want you going to OVW,' and then he's like 'Well, you don't need to. You're on TV. You don't need to go train. We don't need you to do that. Alright, so if you go, you can go down in Atlanta and train there,' but even then it was very like not, and then the trainer at Atlanta at the time, Deep South, I was told had a screen saver of me cause I was going to be his next victim. So that's why I didn't go down there."

After being denied the opportunity to train, Layla would use her background in dance to insert herself in the group Extreme Expose with Kelly Kelly and Brooke. However, with Layla not being required to wrestle often on TV with management using her dancing skills instead, she began to train on the road with Finlay.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.