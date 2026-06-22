WWE's AJ Styles Believes Cody Rhodes Needs A Break, Even If He Doesn't Want One

Throughout all three of Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title reigns, he not only strives to be a fighting champion and the face of the company, but is committed to making every media appearance, autograph signing, or charity event as a brand ambassador. Without a doubt, Rhodes has proven himself to be one of the hardest working individuals in professional wrestling today, but according to former WWE star AJ Styles, it's time for "The American Nightmare" to take a vacation.

"Sometimes we got to give these guys a break, like a rest break ... being a heavyweight champion is exhausting, and I'm not saying it is for everybody because some people work more than others," he explained on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." "Cody is one of those guys that he is work. Like he is constantly working. And if he's not in the ring or on a mic, he's doing a podcast. Like he is constantly working and I know he loves it, but sometimes we got to keep these guys from hurting themselves and taking a little break. I think we've got to do that for them sometimes. As much as they don't want it, but that just goes to show what people they are. It's freaking awesome."

Unfortunately for Styles, it doesn't look like Rhodes will be getting some rest anytime soon, as the Undisputed WWE Champion will defend his title against GUNTHER and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions this upcoming weekend. Additionally, even if Rhodes were to lose the title on Saturday, he'll likely need to wait before taking time off with WWE's second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam, just over a month away.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.