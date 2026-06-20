Cody Rhodes To Defend WWE Title In Triple Threat At Night Of Champions

After Sami Zayn cost GUNTHER his shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship not once, but twice, on "WWE SmackDown," a new match was announced for Night of Champions. Zayn was hand-picked by the "Ring General" to be the special guest referee for his match against Cody Rhodes on Friday, but now, both men will face the "American Nightmare" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a triple threat match.

After GUNTHER took him out with a powerbomb when he was meant to be officiating the opening match of "SmackDown," Zayn counted a fast three when Rhodes had GUNTHER pinned. An irate champion and challenger, as well as Zayn, argued with General Manager Nick Aldis in gorilla following the match, and Rhodes stormed back down to the ring to demand the bout be restarted with an official other than Zayn.

The bell rang again and GUNTHER and Rhodes went to work, but Zayn interfered once again, hitting a Helluva Kick to GUNTHER, causing the disqualification. Backstage with Aldis, GUNTHER demanded yet another match at Night of Champions, and Rhodes told Aldis he knew the only way to fix the mess. Later on in the night, commentary confirmed Rhodes will defend the title in a triple threat match against Zayn and GUNTHER next Saturday.