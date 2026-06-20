Sami Zayn Costs Gunther WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes is still Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating GUNTHER in the opening match of "WWE SmackDown," thanks to Sami Zayn, the special guest referee "The Ring General" appointed last week. Rhodes even had the match restarted after a fast count from Zayn, but his rival then interfered and took out GUNTHER, causing the disqualification after the bell rang a second time.

Rhodes and GUNTHER were evenly matched to start, but it didn't take long for Zayn to get involved. Zayn pulled Rhodes off GUNTHER after Rhodes, allowing for GUNTHER to hit a big boot to Rhodes while he was distracted. Rhodes rallied with a Cody Cutter, but GUNTHER wasn't off of his game for long before he locked in a figure-four.

The issues between GUNTHER and Zayn started when GUNTHER attempted to use the ropes for leverage, and Zayn got in his face. Rhodes almost had GUNTHER with a roll-up off the distraction. Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes, but a la their Clash in Italy match, GUNTHER's foot was under the ropes, which Zayn noticed. Zayn and Rhodes then got into it, and Zayn shoved Rhodes right into GUNTHER's sleeper hold.

GUNTHER and Zayn got into a shoving match, and GUNTHER took out Zayn with a powerbomb. A second referee ran in to make the two count after Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes. GUNTHER hit a powerbomb and almost had Rhodes pinned before Zayn pulled out the referee. As GUNTHER was hanging on to the ropes to avoid another roll-up, Zayn kicked his arms, allowing for Rhodes to complete the pin, and Zayn counted a fast three.

After an argument between the men and Nick Aldis, Rhodes stormed out to have the match restarted with an official referee, but Zayn interfered and hit a Helluva Kick to GUNTHER to cause the disqualification.