Lyra Valkyria Turns Heel On Bayley After Losing WWE Women's Tag Title Match On Raw

Brie Bella and Paige are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are no more after a match on "WWE Raw." Following the bout, where Paige pinned Valkyria, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion snapped and attacked her now-former friend.

In an interview before the match, Valkyria was adamant that they needed to win, and Bayley spoke about friendship, alluding to the heel turn to come. It was Paige and Valkyria to start off the match, and Valkyria immediately took it to the champion with dropkicks to isolate her in the corner with Bayley.

Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly to Bella, but Paige pulled her out of the ring. Valkyria came flying off the stairs to take out Paige on the outside. Bella hit a missile dropkick back in the ring, but couldn't capitalize to cover Bayley.

After a pair of hot tags, Paige took out their challengers with suplexes. She tried to get Valkyria up for the Paige Turner, but Valkyria countered into the Nightwing. Bella broke up the pin. After Bella took out Bayley, then Valkyria took out Bella on the outside, Valkyria and Paige traded pin attempts. Valkyria hit a Fishermen Buster, but instead of going for the pin, looked for another move that Paige countered into the Rampage for the victory.

After the match, Bayley told Valkyria they'd get another chance, and she helped her partner to her feet to embrace her. Valkyria snapped and threw Bayley hard into the ropes and beat her down. Officials ran out to get Valkyria off Bayley, but she hit the Nightwing before the end of the post-match angle.