The Street Profits Defeat The Vision (With Some Help), Win WWE World Tag Titles On Raw

The Street Profits dethroned Bron Breakker and Austin Theory to become four-time WWE Tag Team Champions during "WWE Raw."

The match was Breakker's first defense of the title, having taken the injured Logan Paul's place alongside Austin Theory. Theory and Paul retained the title over the Profits at Saturday Night's Main Event in May, their first defense after dethroning the Usos in March.

Breakker's placement in the match saw a more dominant spell at the beginning of the bout for the champions, continuing to wear Montez Ford down before reintroducing Theory to the match with the advantage well and truly theirs.

Paul was stood on the outside of the ring and continued to get involved until the referee caught him, ejecting him from the ring and allowing the tide to turn in the Profits' favor. Theory got the better of Angelo Dawkins inside the ring, sending him to the outside for Breakker to leap through and take to the other side of the announcer's desk.

Back in the ring, Breakker continued to work on Dawkins while Ford could only recover and watch. Dawkins eventually tagged Ford in after creating some space from Breakker, allowing the fresher challenger to rally against Theory as he tagged back into the contest.

Once again, Theory tagged out to Breakker to get them back to the advantage. That stretch then led to Paul re-emerging and offering the brass knuckles to Theory to use. Joe Hendry ran down the ramp to chase him off, leaving the knuckles on the mat ready for Theory to find.

However, Seth Rollins then ran down the ring and used the knuckles on Theory instead, then being chased off by Breakker. And that left Theory back in the ring to receive the Anointment from Dawkins, followed by a frog splash from Ford, thus losing the titles via pinfall.