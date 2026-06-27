Goldberg Explains Why He Views WWE Rival Brock Lesnar As His 'Best Opponent'

Whether it be his feud with Sting over the WCW World Heavyweight Title in the late 1990s or his several battles with Diamond Dallas Page, WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg created a long list of rivals for himself as one of the most destructive athletes that the squared circle had ever seen. However, there's only one professional wrestler that Goldberg considers to be his greatest adversary, as he recently joined "Going Ringside" to reflect on his storied history with Brock Lesnar.

"At the end of the day, Brock Lesnar was my best opponent because he was a mirror image of myself just as a blonde wrestler and I played football. And so, the dynamic of having two absolute monsters in the ring together, I was more excited than anyone because he was a guy that could take it if I hit him."

Goldberg emerged victorious in his first ever clash with Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, though the contest transpired in controversial fashion after it became public knowledge that both men were leaving WWE after the event, causing the fans in attendance to hijack the show and turn on the match. It would be 12 years before the two behemoths would lock up again, with Goldberg shocking the world and defeating "The Beast" in just 90 seconds in the main event of Survivor Series. Five months later, the last match between both competitors took place at WrestleMania 33, where Lesnar finally defeated Goldberg to capture the WWE Universal Title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.