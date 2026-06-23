Former TNA Star Joe Doering To Begin Hospice Care

TNA and AJPW star Joe Doering will be moved into hospice care, according to his GoFundMe. He was diagnosed with brain cancer for the third time last December. His sister-in-law, Mandy Banh posted the update on Monday.

Banh wrote, "Sad to share the news that Joe is heading to hospice soon. If anyone is local & would want to visit, please send a message. Joe could use all your good thoughts & prayers." On May 15, Banh provided an update that he had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance the week prior. "CT scan showed his tumor is growing. Chemo was stopped & Joe was put on [Steroids]. Currently awaiting next steps."

Doering was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016 and underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. When he was diagnosed with a second tumor in 2022, the former iMPACT Wrestling put out a statement by Doering stating he was stepping away from wrestling. When the GoFundMe was set up last September, Banh noted that after his last surgery in 2022, the tumor was located on his brain stem. He developed ataxia and it affects his right side and he has to rely on a wheelchair and needs assistance when doing any type of transitioning or navigating stairs.

He last competed at Wrestling REVOLVER's Sunday FunBey show in August 2022. A week prior, he wrestled alongside Violent By Design partners, Eric Young and Cody Deaner against Time Machine in his last iMPACT/TNA match. He is a two-time iMPACT World Tag Team Champion and a two-time Triple Crown Champion in AJPW.

We at Wrestling Inc. are thinking of Doering, his family, and friends.