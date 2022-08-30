Impact's Joe Doering Set For Surgery After Cancer Diagnosis

Impact Wrestling star Joe Doering has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time in his life. Impact says the 40-year-old in-ring veteran informed the company's management of his diagnosis last weekend. He is stepping away from in-ring action as he is set to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

"They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong," Doering said in a statement released by Impact. "Guess I'm going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that's what I'll do again. Please keep me in your thoughts and spirits. I hope to get back in the ring again very soon. To the IMPACT Wrestling locker room: you are family to me and I look forward to seeing you again very, very soon."

"I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at Impact in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers. Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore said. "Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he's ready."

Doering was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016. After successful surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, Doering returned to the ring less than a year later.

Doering has been with Impact since 2020 and is currently a member of Eric Young's stable, Violent By Design. He's a two-time Impact World Tag Team Champion. Before arriving in Impact, Doering was best known for his time in All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he's a two-time former Triple Crown Champion.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send well wishes to Joe Doering during this time.